3,827 Shares in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 168,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 25,151 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 529.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after buying an additional 43,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,010,000 after buying an additional 46,794 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 249.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,869,000 after buying an additional 190,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter.

In other Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $3,404,018.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLCE. B. Riley upgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.11.

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $102.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.58 and its 200-day moving average is $88.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.24. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $107.33.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.55 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 91.35%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

