Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 18,494 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2021

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,044,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,494 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $115,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 7,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $109.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.80. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $109.01 and a 52 week high of $113.16.

