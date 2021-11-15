Walleye Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 54.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,738 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Penn Virginia were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 75.6% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 121.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 432,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,218,000 after acquiring an additional 237,692 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the second quarter worth about $109,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the second quarter worth about $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

PVAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Penn Virginia from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Penn Virginia from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Penn Virginia stock opened at $30.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Penn Virginia Co. has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $35.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 3.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.54.

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

