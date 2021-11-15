Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,158 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,388,435 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $295,242,000 after buying an additional 101,396 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,584,641 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $143,003,000 after buying an additional 42,433 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Yelp by 11.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,441,034 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $97,543,000 after purchasing an additional 250,022 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Yelp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,637,638 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $65,441,000 after purchasing an additional 31,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Yelp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,571,842 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $62,811,000 after purchasing an additional 26,489 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $147,631.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $94,023.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YELP opened at $38.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 81.66 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.22. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.87 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

YELP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

