Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Position Increased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 366.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,192 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Limelight Networks were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Limelight Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $3.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.62. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.39 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 27.43% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

