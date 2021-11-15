Walleye Capital LLC Acquires 834 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 63.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $243.62 on Monday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.17 and a 12-month high of $282.00. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.65.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.50. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $336.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total transaction of $587,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total transaction of $201,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

