Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock Position Decreased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 51.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,529 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after buying an additional 27,845 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 98,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after buying an additional 18,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 189.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

NET stock opened at $204.76 on Monday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $218.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The firm has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a PE ratio of -292.51 and a beta of 0.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.97.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total value of $2,387,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,374,521.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.98, for a total transaction of $4,247,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 861,790 shares of company stock worth $121,887,243 in the last 90 days. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.