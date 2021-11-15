Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 8,165 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 326,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Golub Capital BDC worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GBDC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,281,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after acquiring an additional 670,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,643,000 after acquiring an additional 565,677 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,828,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,886,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 497,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after buying an additional 270,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average of $15.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 7.72. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of research firms recently commented on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.