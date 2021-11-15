1,773 Shares in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Acquired by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,773 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of THO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,232,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $591,229,000 after purchasing an additional 127,919 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,204,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,131,000 after purchasing an additional 547,084 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,379,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,907,000 after purchasing an additional 125,834 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,606,000 after purchasing an additional 45,148 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 460,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,046,000 after purchasing an additional 88,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THO stock opened at $114.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 2.10. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.54 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on THO. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp lowered Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.44.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

