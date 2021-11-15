Thomasville National Bank Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

In other news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $99,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $310.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.88.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.