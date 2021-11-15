Thomasville National Bank Sells 1,517 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Thomasville National Bank lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter worth $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its position in Waste Management by 58.0% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $162.98 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $164.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.39. The company has a market capitalization of $68.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,291,888.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WM. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.