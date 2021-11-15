Thomasville National Bank Makes New $320,000 Investment in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 173,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,792,000 after purchasing an additional 43,736 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,259,000 after purchasing an additional 56,748 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,576,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,629,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,918,000 after acquiring an additional 463,275 shares in the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $110.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.24. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.50 and a 1-year high of $115.52. The firm has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

