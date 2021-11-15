Hall Laurie J Trustee Sells 110 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Hall Laurie J Trustee reduced its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 37.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Seagen were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Seagen by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Seagen by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Seagen by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Seagen by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seagen by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 35,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.86, for a total transaction of $5,957,903.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,918 shares of company stock valued at $32,069,325 in the last ninety days. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SGEN shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.67.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $179.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.76 and a beta of 0.80. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $133.20 and a one year high of $202.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.26.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

