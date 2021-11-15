Bremer Bank National Association Sells 203 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bremer Bank National Association lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

VUG stock opened at $319.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $304.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.06. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $235.80 and a 1 year high of $323.23.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

