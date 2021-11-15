SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Plans $2.00 Quarterly Dividend

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 51.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.
Shares of NASDAQ SSSS opened at $15.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $446.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.52. SuRo Capital has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $16.40.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SSSS shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of SuRo Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on SuRo Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SuRo Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.
About SuRo Capital
Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.
Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?
Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.