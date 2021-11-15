SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Plans $2.00 Quarterly Dividend

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 51.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ SSSS opened at $15.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $446.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.52. SuRo Capital has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $16.40.

Get SuRo Capital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SSSS shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of SuRo Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on SuRo Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SuRo Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SuRo Capital stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) by 49.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,028 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.53% of SuRo Capital worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 33.76% of the company’s stock.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.