Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th.

Caesarstone has a payout ratio of 36.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Caesarstone to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $12.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.98. The company has a market cap of $430.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.44. Caesarstone has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Caesarstone will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Caesarstone by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 38,888 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Caesarstone by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 22,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Caesarstone by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.