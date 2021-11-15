Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.29.

Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $24.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $31.08.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 46,600 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,152.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 262.5% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 88,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

