TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Societe Generale

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) was downgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FTI. TheStreet upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.93.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $6.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 2.11. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 16.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,025,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,896 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 70.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,173,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423,524 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 791.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 177,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 157,613 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 28.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at $130,000. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

