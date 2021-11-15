Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Raised to $605.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $560.00 to $605.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.43% from the stock’s previous close.

PANW has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective (up from $455.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.63.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $515.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $491.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.46 and a beta of 1.35. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $253.00 and a 52 week high of $523.72.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total transaction of $760,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,370 shares of company stock worth $23,176,418 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

