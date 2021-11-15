Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $2.46. Take-Two Interactive Software posted earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $6.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $7.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTWO. Barclays reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.18.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $187.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.05. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.61. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $144.58 and a 1 year high of $214.91.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

