Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.740-$0.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $480.50 million-$485.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $485.06 million.Bandwidth also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.110 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAND. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $154.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.85.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $80.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.70, a P/E/G ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.44. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $76.80 and a 52 week high of $196.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.25.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $130.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.08 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bandwidth will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $31,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,077 shares of company stock valued at $93,764 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bandwidth stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,866 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.17% of Bandwidth worth $40,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

