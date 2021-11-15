Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) to Post $0.54 EPS

Equities analysts expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) to report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.64. Compass Diversified posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $488.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

CODI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

In other news, insider D Eugene Ewing bought 1,040 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $28,953.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 88,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,920. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy bought 3,164 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.18 per share, for a total transaction of $89,161.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 14,204 shares of company stock valued at $393,015. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 102.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 24,083 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 7.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the first quarter valued at about $1,971,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the first quarter valued at about $2,469,000. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CODI opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $32.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 56.94, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 266.67%.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

