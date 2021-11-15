Zacks: Analysts Expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to Announce $1.11 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2021

Analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will report $1.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $1.09. Webster Financial posted earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.90 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 108.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $58.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.46. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $63.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

