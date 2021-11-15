Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 14,000 Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPDN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $536,000.

Shares of SPDN opened at $14.37 on Monday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average is $15.52.

