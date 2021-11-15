Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Invests $237,000 in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,481 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VMware by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in VMware by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 172,173 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $25,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in VMware by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 43,450 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 22,871 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in VMware by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,485 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in VMware by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,429 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMW stock opened at $125.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.76 and a 1-year high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $27.40 dividend. This is a positive change from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on VMware in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on VMware in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on VMware in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.56.

In related news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $217,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,682 shares of company stock worth $848,550. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

