Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Invests $245,000 in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 571.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 55,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 46,861 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 71,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

In other news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $717,193.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,631,085.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $5,165,762.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,873 shares of company stock valued at $16,329,426. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABC opened at $125.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.49. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $94.89 and a 52 week high of $129.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.87.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.82%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

