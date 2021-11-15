National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $57.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $59.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EYE. Morgan Stanley raised National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Vision presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.70.

Get National Vision alerts:

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $50.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.32. National Vision has a 12 month low of $41.03 and a 12 month high of $65.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.71.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. National Vision had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 7.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $1,010,552.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in National Vision by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 25,473 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in National Vision during the 1st quarter worth about $1,234,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in National Vision by 633.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 63,029 shares during the period.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.