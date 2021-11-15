Oportun Financial (OPRT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ: OPRT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/12/2021 – Oportun Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oportun Financial Corporation is a Community Development Financial Institution providing financial services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin. Oportun Financial Corporation is based in SAN CARLOS, Calif. “

11/8/2021 – Oportun Financial had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $26.00 to $30.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Oportun Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Oportun Financial had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Oportun Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Oportun Financial Corporation is a Community Development Financial Institution providing financial services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin. Oportun Financial Corporation is based in SAN CARLOS, Calif. “

10/13/2021 – Oportun Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oportun Financial Corporation is a Community Development Financial Institution providing financial services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin. Oportun Financial Corporation is based in SAN CARLOS, Calif. “

10/7/2021 – Oportun Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Oportun Financial Corporation is a Community Development Financial Institution providing financial services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin. Oportun Financial Corporation is based in SAN CARLOS, Calif. “

Oportun Financial stock opened at $27.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $787.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.00. Oportun Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $27.95.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.47. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oportun Financial Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oportun Financial news, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 2,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $51,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,479.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,205 shares of company stock worth $459,185. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRT. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 96,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

