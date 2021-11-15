Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Allegion by 1,720.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Allegion by 310.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Allegion in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Allegion in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegion in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $135.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $106.52 and a twelve month high of $148.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.44 and its 200-day moving average is $137.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. Allegion had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.29%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.71.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $390,751.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 3,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $503,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,508 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,515 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

