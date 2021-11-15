Invesco Ltd. Increases Position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,634,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728,718 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 5.26% of Playa Hotels & Resorts worth $64,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 229.4% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750,000 shares during the period. Dendur Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,817,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,591,000. Hill Path Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,571,000. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,597,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of PLYA opened at $8.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.64. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $9.46.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $69,836.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $340,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,433 shares of company stock valued at $711,797. Company insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

PLYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.