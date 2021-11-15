Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,097 Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Ball by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of Ball by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 26,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Ball news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani purchased 3,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.56 per share, for a total transaction of $283,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 18,200 shares of company stock worth $1,664,942. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLL opened at $93.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.11. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.92%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist assumed coverage on Ball in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.19.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

