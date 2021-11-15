Invesco Ltd. Has $66.77 Million Holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,026,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,138 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $66,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 506.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $59.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.41. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $50.12 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $469.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.15 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 7.78%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AIMC shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.25 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.34.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

