Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,601 First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXTG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 663,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,478,000 after acquiring an additional 95,417 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 62.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 201,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,699,000 after acquiring an additional 77,115 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,627,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 407,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,100,000 after purchasing an additional 24,609 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000.

NASDAQ:NXTG opened at $81.04 on Monday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 12 month low of $63.30 and a 12 month high of $81.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.23 and its 200-day moving average is $76.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.202 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

