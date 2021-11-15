Invesco Ltd. Raises Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 596,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,840 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.91% of Royal Gold worth $68,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 942.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $103,686.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,990.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $111,190.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at $890,187.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RGLD. KeyCorp began coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.21 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.03.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $106.71 on Monday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $129.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. The firm had revenue of $174.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.