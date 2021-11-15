Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,345,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,547,726 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $69,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Qurate Retail by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,742,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,253,000 after purchasing an additional 42,550 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Qurate Retail by 723.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,204 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Qurate Retail by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 185,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 34,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,105,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $8.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.89. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.38.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

In other news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $1,596,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

