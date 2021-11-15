Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 1,111.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 629,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 577,798 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.13% of Choice Hotels International worth $74,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,165,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,265,000 after buying an additional 33,756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,647,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,666,000 after buying an additional 29,255 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,679,000 after buying an additional 28,455 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,401,000 after buying an additional 32,557 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,018,000 after buying an additional 49,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 2,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $343,805.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Redmond sold 6,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $845,770.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,065 shares of company stock valued at $2,738,622. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.75.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $147.18 on Monday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.51 and a 12-month high of $152.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.14.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 258.96%. The company had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.69%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

