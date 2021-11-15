F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Position Increased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 16.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,480 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 119.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 67.9% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 571 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 7.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total transaction of $33,784.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 4,829 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $1,053,977.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,161 shares of company stock valued at $7,617,169. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.62 price objective (down previously from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.22.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $229.45 on Monday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $155.33 and a one year high of $230.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.