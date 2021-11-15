Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Purchased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,184,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $324,010,000 after purchasing an additional 909,505 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 34.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,312,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $190,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 14.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,253,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,876 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 43.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,947,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 8.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,437,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,493,000 after purchasing an additional 424,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AM opened at $10.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 3.07. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.96 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 37.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.93.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Brendan E. Krueger bought 4,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

