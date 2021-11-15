Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 367.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,056,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,616,481 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $77,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $29.80 on Monday. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average of $35.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.33, a PEG ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -293.32%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In related news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $87,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

