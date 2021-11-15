Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $1.08 Million Position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 299.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,212 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,085,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,881,000 after buying an additional 162,303 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Herman Miller by 29.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,182,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,784 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Herman Miller by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,865,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,314,000 after purchasing an additional 37,728 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in Herman Miller by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,166,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,007,000 after purchasing an additional 16,993 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Herman Miller by 24.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 920,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,887,000 after purchasing an additional 182,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLHR opened at $38.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $51.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.19.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Herman Miller had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $789.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Herman Miller’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Herman Miller from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

