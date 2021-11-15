Maverick Capital Ltd. Lowers Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Maverick Capital Ltd. decreased its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 6.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 0.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,039,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $118.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 1.50. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.98 and a 1-year high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.24. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $816.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on EEFT shares. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.56.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

