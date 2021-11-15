Maverick Capital Ltd. Grows Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,760,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,427,659,000 after buying an additional 769,405 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,236,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $786,806,000 after buying an additional 2,785,378 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,434,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,917,000 after buying an additional 260,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,235,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,612,000 after buying an additional 65,997 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,081,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,896,000 after buying an additional 253,023 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BAH opened at $89.85 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $75.15 and a one year high of $100.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

