Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 47.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AER. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 46.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 216.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap stock opened at $64.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.28. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $34.81 and a 52-week high of $71.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.54.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.78. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.