Man Group plc Sells 42,905 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Man Group plc reduced its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,905 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 970.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

In related news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $208,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RAMP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.10.

Shares of RAMP opened at $55.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -108.65 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $87.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.09.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.