Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 107,426.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,411 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AJRD stock opened at $43.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.56 and a 52-week high of $53.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.41.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 52.80% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $545.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

