Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 112,388.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 89.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in AutoNation during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in AutoNation during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in AutoNation by 125.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AutoNation during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AN opened at $128.68 on Monday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.52 and a 12 month high of $133.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.92. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.27 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on AN shares. Stephens lifted their target price on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lifted their target price on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.14.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $6,259,920.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 222,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total transaction of $27,871,956.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,303,386 shares of company stock worth $162,274,319. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

