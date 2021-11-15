Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 41,346 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 103,365.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,346 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in H&R Block by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,105,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,948,000 after buying an additional 149,257 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in H&R Block by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,939,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,816,000 after buying an additional 62,125 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,928,000 after buying an additional 100,443 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in H&R Block by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,223,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,213,000 after buying an additional 588,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in H&R Block by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,083,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,930,000 after buying an additional 811,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H&R Block currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

H&R Block stock opened at $24.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.64. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $26.51.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.27. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 770.31% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $192.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $845,041.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Gerard purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,103 shares of company stock worth $2,362,465 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

