Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1 Million Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 108,907.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,247 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 145.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $73.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.40 and a 200-day moving average of $66.28. The company has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.69. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $51.73 and a one year high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $1,472,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,449.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,080,694 shares of company stock valued at $73,141,130. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.