Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Takes Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $59.15 on Monday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $75.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.74 and a 200-day moving average of $57.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.21%.

In other news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $89,577.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,000.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.