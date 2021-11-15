Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Cut to $191.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.15.

DIS stock opened at $159.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $136.52 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $290.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.45, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,666,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $24,021,793,000 after acquiring an additional 940,877 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,795,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,265,797,000 after acquiring an additional 314,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,284,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,770,379,000 after purchasing an additional 355,101 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

